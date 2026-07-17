Queen Camilla’s crucial role in Harry’s UK reunion revealed

The thaw between Prince Harry and the British royal family appears to be under way – with one major caveat. The royal reunion that brought Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their kids Archie and Lilibet together with King Charles was the uncharacteristically low-profile, last-minute family affair that took place at the King’s Gloucestershire home of Highgrove House, his first time seeing the grandchildren based in California in four years.

What might be more impactful, however, is not necessarily who crossed the pond for the afternoon gathering, but who was already on the premises.

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Sources to ET, King Charles specifically requested that Queen Camilla was in attendance for “moral support,” ultimately confirming she remains a sort of gatekeeper of royal rapprochement.

The ‘Non-Negotiable’ Queen “The only way Charles can ever find a path to … Prince Harry will go through the Queen,” royal biographer Catherine Mayer previously told ET.