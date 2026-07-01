Queen Camilla's heartfelt promise to King Charles

Queen Camilla teased a ‘nudge in the right direction’ for her husband to share his private passion for painting. Queen Camilla has joked she plans to give King Charles a ‘nudge in the right direction’ so that his passion for painting can be revealed to the public.

The Queen’s remarks came during a visit to the Royal Scottish Academy (RSA) in Edinburgh, signaling the official start of the annual Royal Week – once known as Holyrood Week – in Scotland.

Queen Camilla pictured visiting The Royal Scottish Academy on Wednesday IN recognition of its 200th anniversary The Queen also took the opportunity to celebrate the bicentennial anniversary of The Royal Academy of Scottish Art and Architecture, and spoke of her pride at becoming its new patron.

During the one-hour tour through the RSA galleries she took in several displays, mingled with local artists and academics, and spent time with various academy members and organizers. As the visit came to a close, the Queen expressed thanks to everyone present. ‘Can I just say before I leave how proud I am to be your patron,’ the Queen said. ‘I think this will be the first of many visits.’

Queen Camilla’s promise to King Charles Heads and staff posed for a photo opportunity with Queen Camilla at the academy’s gallery’s on Wednesday The Queen was later treated to a closer look at some of the works and spoke of King Charles’ own love of art.

He has long painted water colors in the highlands, Balmoral and further afield – and, when encouraged by some to exhibit his works at the Edinburgh establishment, his wife laughed and said she’d do her best to ‘give him a nudge’.

The witty comment prompted cheers from onlookers who understood the King’s private hobbies as his official duties ramp up.

What is Royal Week?

Royal Week occurs in the summer months between the end of June and early July. The British monarch typically occupies a temporary Scottish residence in the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh and the week is devoted to marking Scottish culture, important events and distinguished achievements in the country.

The week often begins with the traditional Ceremony of the Keys and includes various engagements such as garden parties and investitures, as well as tours around the region.