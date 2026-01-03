Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles jokes about becoming prince

Tom Parker Bowles has revealed his feelings on joining the ranks of the British royal family.

The food writer and son of Queen Camilla recently joked about becoming a prince during an appearance on Samuel Goldsmith’s Good Food podcast.

Laughing off the suggestion, Parker Bowles said that if he were suddenly granted a royal title, it could spark outrage across the country.

“I think we’re fairly balanced and sober and sensible country on the whole, but if I suddenly became prince, I think Buckingham Palace gates would be stormed,” Parker Bowles said.

He further added, “It would be appalling. Really, no… I think that would put back the long and glorious cause of the monarchy in Britain by many years, no.”

Podcast host Goldsmith went on to joke that Parker Bowles might at least land his own Netflix show if he were made a prince, a comment the author took in stride.

“I wouldn’t mind that,” he replied with a laugh.

Queen Camilla shares son Tom Parker Bowles and a daughter named Laura Lopes with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. Tom and his sister, Laura Lopes, were both adults when their mother married King Charles in 2005.

Since then, Tom has often spoken positively about the realities of “blended families.”