Queen Camilla’s touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Camilla gave an unspoken but heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II while attending a recent high profile royal event. During her visit to the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse as a patron, Queen Camilla accessorised with a sentimental heirloom of a beautiful diamond and sapphire moth brooch.

A Royal Heirloom The magnificent stone brooch was pinned to her trench coat, which was worn over a stylish blue dress. The stunning, intricate piece, completed with pearl drop earrings, stacked bracelets, heels and an inky hat, was the main focus of Camilla’s look.

The Tatler states that the one-of-a-kind piece, given as a gift to Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 in celebration of her Silver Jubilee, was rarely or never seen during public appearances before passing into Camilla’s care. Since then, it’s become one of Queen Camilla’s most cherished personal jewellery pieces.

A Favourite for Special Occasions Here are some of the times Queen Camilla previously wore the dazzling jewel: Commonwealth Day Celebrations During a visit to Sandringham for Christmas service (including one in 2016), as well as numerous official birthday portraits. The Queen Consort has a great affinity for the diamond and sapphire moth brooch.

The Independence of Marriage: Inside King Charles And Queen Camilla’s Partnership Beyond jewellery statements, experts have recently revealed the independent married arrangement shared by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as they tend to spend their weekends in their separate country homes.

Charles takes residence of his various estates, whereas his wife Camilla regularly retreats to her own private country home located in Wiltshire.

The ‘Ray Mill House’ was purchased by the Queen Consort in 1995 after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles and it wasn’t until after she married Charles the Queen Consort kept her beloved country property, as an informal get-away from royal life where she can relax with her children and grandchildren.