Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: First look of young Lady Danbury unveiled

Netflix has unveiled the very first look at young Lady Danbury from ‘Bridgerton’ prequel series, a spinoff about Queen Charlotte.

Bringing in the new year with the best, Netflix, and production company, Shondaland have introduced the world to Arsema Thomas as the young Lady Danbury in the upcoming spinoff series ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’.

“This is the year you find friends who fix your crown. Introducing @arsemathomas as Young Lady Danbury,” read the caption.

In the very first look at the character, Lady Danbury is standing beside whom seems to be young Queen Charlotte played by India Amarteifio.

As Netflix describes, Agatha will be “under the thumb of a much older husband,” and will develop a friendship with the new monarch Charlotte to get her way into society. While trying to find her own voice and power, she will become the guiding light to the queen.

About the Bridgerton-verse prequel series, the spinoff will be centred on Queen Charlotte’s ‘rise to prominence and power’ and tells the story of “how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

English actors Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will reprise their roles as Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively, from the original series, whereas, India Amarteifio, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest will join the cast.

Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Adolphus, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and ‘Bridgerton’ alum Hugh Sachs will also feature in the spinoff show.

Shonda Rhimes wrote the series whereas Tom Verica directed it. Both of them along with Betsy Beers are executive producers as well.

The eight-episodic series is scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant in 2023.

