Queen Elizabeth’s move prompted Harry, Meghan to quit royal family: book

A new book has claimed that Queen Elizabeth’s move to remove a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 8-month-old son Archie led Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to quit the royal family.

A new book titled Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been prompted to quit the royal family after a major snub by Queen Elizabeth.

While quoting a source, the book claimed that the 95-year-old monarch “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged.” Later, she pointed to the Sussex picture and said, “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”

It further stated that Queen Elizabeth asked to remove the portrait from her desk off camera before she recorded her 2019 holiday broadcast.

Untold stories have been revealed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unexpected decision in author Christopher Andersen’s book that quoted a number of family sources, close aides, royal experts and authors.

READ: PRINCE HARRY SAYS ‘MEGXIT’ IS A MISOGYNISTIC TERM

The Post quoted a spokesperson for the Queen, “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.”

In the book, the author says Prince Charles asked what the “complexion” of the child would be.

However, Prince Charles’ spokesman had rejected the claim while talking to reporters in Barbados, saying, “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

