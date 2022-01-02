Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter shares unseen photos of son

LONDON: The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth Princess Eugenie has shared unseen photos of the son via her Instagram account to wish her royal fans a very happy new year.
The royal couple welcomed a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank in February last year.
Sharing the never-before-seen photos of son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on her Instagram handle, Princess Eugenie said, “Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021.”
Princess Eugenie’s post also features photos of her husband Jack Brooksbank and her grandparents late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.
