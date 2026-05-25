Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Tragic Flaw’ revealed by royal expert

While the late Queen Elizabeth II is widely remembered as an impeccable and faultless leader who steered the British monarchy through seven decades of change, royal experts argue that even the most legendary leaders have a blind spot. For Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, that weakness was allegedly her unconditional love for her second son, Prince Andrew.

According to royal commentator Amanda Russell, the late Queen’s deep-seated maternal devotion ultimately acted as her personal “Achilles’ heel,” creating a complex legacy for the royal family.

The Blind Spot of an Otherwise Flawless ReignThroughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was the epitome of duty, grace, and unwavering neutrality. She was globally praised for her stoic leadership, making her a incredibly daunting act to follow for future generations of royals.

However, experts point out that admitting she had a flaw does not diminish her historic achievements. Writing for the Express, Russell compared the late Queen to history’s most prominent figures:

“Every legendary leader has to have a tragic flaw. Achilles had his heel. Othello was plagued by jealousy. Caesar had Brutus. And Queen Elizabeth II? She had Andrew.”

Why Prince Andrew Became the Royal ‘Achilles’ Heel’

The core of the critique lies in how the late Monarch’s unconditional affection allowed the Duke of York to retain and benefit from his royal status for as long as he did. Critics and experts argue that Prince Andrew possessed an intense sense of self-entitlement, compounded by a distinct refusal to show public sympathy for the victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—even when given ample opportunity to do so.

Despite the intense public backlash and the severe damage the association caused to the institution of the Crown, Queen Elizabeth II frequently shielded her son from the worst of the fallout, driven by a mother’s fierce loyalty.

A Legacy Divided Between Duty and Family

The revelation highlights the internal conflict Queen Elizabeth II faced between her role as the Sovereign and her role as a mother. While she successfully protected the monarchy from countless political and social storms, her inability to see past the faults of Prince Andrew remains one of the few blemishes on an otherwise historically spotless record.