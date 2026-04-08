Queen Latifah set to lead 2026 American Music Awards

Queen Latifah is stepping back into the spotlight as she prepares to host one of music’s biggest nights.

On April 7, CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced that the award-winning rapper, singer, and actress will host the 2026 American Music Awards, marking her return to the iconic stage in a major role.

“I am so excited to return to the American Music Awards stage to host this year,” Latifah shared in a statement. “It’s been an incredible year for music, and there is no better place to celebrate than in Vegas.”

This will be Latifah’s second time hosting the ceremony. She previously co-hosted the AMAs in 1995 alongside Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan, and has also delivered memorable performances over the years, including a 2008 rendition of “Superwoman” with Alicia Keys and Kathleen Battle.

Organizers say her return is a perfect fit for the show’s legacy.

“Queen Latifah is a true powerhouse and trailblazer,” said Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions. “She brings a dynamic presence and a deep connection with both fans and artists, making her the ideal host for a night celebrating the biggest names in music.”

The 2026 ceremony will take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Nominations are set to be announced on April 14, with fan voting opening the same day and continuing through May 8.

Last year’s show, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, featured a high-energy lineup of performances from some of the industry’s biggest stars.