Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor enjoy concert with King Felipe ahead of awards night

The Spanish Royal Family have finally kicked off the 2025 Princess of Asturias Awards Ceremony with a special concert night.

On Friday, October 23, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in style with their two daughters Princess of Asturias, Leonor, and Infanta Sofía to attend the 33rd Princess of Asturias Awards Concert.

For the concert, the family of four was dressed to the nines with Princess Leonor wearing a stunning outfit by Armani, from the Emporio line.

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía opted for a jumpsuit from one of the great German fashion houses, HUGO, by Hugo Boss

The event, organized by the Princess of Asturias Foundation in collaboration with the CajAstur Foundation, was held at the Príncipe Felipe Auditorium (Auditorio Principe Felipe) in Ovied.

Following the show, the royal family took to their Instagram account to share glimpses into their appearance.

“The 2025 #PrincessofAsturiasAwards celebration kicks off in Oviedo with the 33rd Princess of Asturias Awards Concert!” they wrote along the photos.

The caption further added, “Under the presidency of the King and Queen, the Princess of Asturias, and Infanta Sofía, the concert entitled “Brahms and Dvořák. Great Masters of the 19th Century” was performed by the Oviedo Filarmonía Orchestra (OFIL) and the Princess of Asturias Foundation Choir (FPA), under the direction of Lucas Macías.”

The event also featured the performances of the National Anthem and the Anthem of Asturias.