Queen Letizia stuns in burgundy pantsuit during solo outing in China

Queen Letizia is exuding style and sophistication on the streets of Beijing!

On Thursday, the queen stepped out without her husband King Felipe during the last day of their China trip to attend a conference titled, Spanish in China, at The Beijing Foreign Studies University.

“The Queen presided over the university conference ‘Spanish in China’ in which more than one hundred Spanish students participated to pay tribute to the Spanish language,” Danish royal family shared in their official Instagram account.

In the images, Queen Letizia looked ethereal in a tailored burgundy pantsuit, consisting of a structured blazer and matching straight-leg trousers.

She styled a black blouse with a dramatic bow tie at the neck underneath her chic suit and completes the look with black pointed-toe heels.

For her hairstyle, the queen opted for a minimalist look, wearing her hair down in a sleek and natural style.

The palace further shared, “The Beijing Foreign Studies University, where the conference took place, is one of China’s most prestigious institutions of higher education, specializing in foreign language teaching, international studies, and international relations.”

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia kicked off their three-day China visit on November 10 and will conclude it on Thursday, November 13.