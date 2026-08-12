Queen Mary and Princess Amalia dazzle together

The first-ever 2026 FEI World Championships held in Germany’s riding town of Aachen began Tuesday, but the equestrian elite wasn’t the only ones shining. Onlookers of the prestigious sport event (which continues through August 23rd) included some of Europe’s most stylish royal figures, including Denmark’s Queen Mary, who dazzled beside Crown Princess of the Netherlands, Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Also in attendance was Princess Benedikte of Denmark, Zara Tindall and Spain’s Infanta Elena, among other influential figures and members of the equine world.

Queen Mary opt’s for a warm, summery caramel polka dots Queen Mary wore an elegant Diane von Furstenberg silk dress in a warm, caramel-and-white polka dot print and a sophisticated halter neckline, cinched at her waist with an embellished leather belt by Dolce & Gabbana. For the occasion, the Danish monarch added a few glamorous evening touches.

Her accessories included a pair of metallic bronze peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, with her dark locks pulled into softly waved and a polished skin finish.

Princess Catharina-Amalia plays with fresh green and white stripes Taking on a cool, summer vibe, Crown Princess of the Netherlands arrived in a breezy white-and-emerald striped midi dress by Spain’s designer Nina Blanc.

Dubbed the Verdelle Val Dress by the Spanish brand, the white and green piece had a flirty tie-shoulder design and a fitted bodice which she wore paired with matching green Gianvito Rossi heeled pumps and atexturedemerald lizard-skin clutch.

Her blonde hair looked fresh styled half-up in chic waves that framed her eyes along with a sleek, fresh finish. Royal pair pulls off the perfectly complimenting Summer ‘gram Queen Mary and PrincessCatharin-Amalia show how two palettes, not similar in any other way, can be put in a harmonious effect through contrast as Mary’s chocolatey polka dots balanced on greens.