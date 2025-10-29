Queen Mary dazzles in diamonds and rubies at glittering Latvia state banquet

Queen Mary is shining in Latvia!

On Tuesday, October 28, the Danish queen stunned in diamonds and rubies as she attended a glittering state banquet with husband King Frederik, concluding the first day of their visit.

For the event, hosted by President Edgars Rinkēvičs at Riga Castle, the royal couple were dressed to the nines with Queen Mary wearing a sizzling red satin gown by Danish designer, Soeren Le Schmidt.

She paired her stunning dress, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a pleated A-line style skirt, with the Antique Edwardian tiara, which dates back to the early 1900s and bought at auction in 2012.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old monarch complemented his wife in a tuxedo with his naval uniform jacket and also displayed his medals and honors.

During the dinner, the Royal Couple greeted the invited guests, and the King delivered a heartfelt speech where he said, “On behalf of the Queen and myself, I would like to thank you for the warm welcome here in Latvia. We greatly appreciate the pronounced harmony that prevails between our two countries.”

The lavish dinner was aimed to celebrate the close relationship between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, King Frederik was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of the Knights of the Cross, Latvia’s highest military order, while Queen Mary received the Grand Cross of the Order of the Three Stars.