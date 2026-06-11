Queen Mary impressed by Gisèle Pelicot in historic meeting

In a deeply symbolic and emotional encounter, Queen Mary of Denmark met with French activist and rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot at the Chancellery House in Fredensborg.

The Danish Royal House shared insights from the meeting on social media, noting that Queen Mary was profoundly moved by Pelicot’s “courage, stoic calm, and dignified voice.”

A Meeting of Resilience and Royal Support

The private meeting highlights Pelicot’s continuing journey as a global icon against sexual violence. Pelicot, 73, has captured worldwide attention not just for the horrors she endured, but for her refusal to remain a hidden victim.

According to royal officials, the conversation focused heavily on Pelicot’s immense inner strength and her determination to rewrite the narrative surrounding sexual abuse survival.

“Pelicot’s courage, stoic calm, and dignified voice made a deep impression on the Queen.”

— Danish Royal House Statement

Why Gisèle Pelicot is a Global Symbol

Pelicot became an international symbol of resilience following a landmark 2024 trial in Avignon, France.

The Case: Her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, was convicted of secretly drugging her over a decade, allowing dozens of strangers to assault her while she was unconscious.

Shifting the Shame: Rather than choosing anonymity, Gisèle insisted on a completely public trial, famously declaring that “shame has to change sides.”

The Aftermath: Her bravery resulted in the conviction of her ex-husband (sentenced to 20 years) and 50 other men, sparking a massive reckoning over rape culture and consent laws across Europe.

A Growing Network of International Solidarity

Queen Mary’s meeting comes as Pelicot continues to share her story globally following the release of her memoir, “A Hymn to Life: Shame Has to Change Sides.”

The Danish Queen is not the only royal to show solidarity; earlier this year, Britain’s Queen Camilla also hosted Pelicot at Clarence House in London, stating she was left “speechless” by Pelicot’s extraordinary bravery.

Through these high-profile royal meetings, Pelicot’s message continues to gain international momentum, ensuring that the conversation around systemic sexual violence remains at the forefront of global awareness.