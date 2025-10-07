Queen Mary slays in all-black tuxedo suit at DR Girls’ Choir Dark concert

Queen Mary has bought her royal to DR Concert Hall!

On Monday, October 5, the Queen of Denmark attended the DR Girls’ Choir’s “Dark Concert” at the DR Concert Hall in Copenhagen.

Following the ceremony, the Danish Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share peeks into Queen Mary’s appearance.

In the Images, Queen Mary looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned a silk-lapel double-breasted tuxedo blazer suit by Paul Smith which she paired with a cotton-blend lace turtleneck top by the Amsterdam-based brand Róhe.

She completed her stunning look with a knot clutch by Bottega Veneta and matching Gianvito Rossi pumps.

“All lights were turned off in the concert hall when Her Majesty the Queen attended the concert “DR Girls’ Choir in the Dark” on Monday evening,” the palace wrote in caption.

It continued, “The darkened concert hall in DR Concert Hall gave the audience the opportunity to immerse themselves in the music in a different way. The concert featured both Danish 1980s melodies and new music by harmonica player Mathias Heise..”

“After the concert, the Queen, who is patron of the DR Girls’ Choir, had the opportunity to greet the choir, the musicians and conductor Charlotte Rowan,” the caption added.

Queen Mary, the wife of King Frederik, has been serving as Patron of the DR Girls’ Choir since 2018.