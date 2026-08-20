Queen Máxima’s season 3 unveils major royal family cast change

The successful Dutch historical drama Mxima is entering a completely new phase. This week, Videoland and Millstreet Films confirmed the new actors set to portray the Dutch Royal Family in season 3 of the massively popular show. This is a brand new look for the royals on screen.

A 15-Year leap Forward A drastic 15-year jump is in store for audiences of the hit Dutch period drama following two highly successful seasons covering the developing romance between Mxima Zorreguieta and then-Prince Willem-Alexander – culminating in their 2002 wedding and Willem-Alexander taking the Dutch throne in 2013.

The story arc of the third season will focus primarily on the first decade of King Willem-Alexander’s rule, after his inauguration on April 30, 2013, detailing how the regal couple handles monarchical responsibilities and raises three daughters under the harsh glare of the public’s eye.

Meet your New Royal Family of season 3 In order to convincingly portray this new, more established period for the monarchy, the producers of the series chose a completely new ensemble: Queen Mxima: Argentine actress Delfina Chaves will step down and give her part to Natali Anna.

King Willem-Alexander: Martijn Lakemeier will be stepping down from the throne, making way for Ruben Brinkman. Princess Catharina-Amalia:Rosa van Leeuwen will play the eldest child, Princess Amalia.

Princess Alexia: Fiene Mooij will play the second of the three Dutch princess’s.

Princess Ariane: Charlotte Kampinga will take on the role of the youngest princess. Also on the roster with updated casting are: Teun Luijkx as Prince Constantijn Carolien Spoor as Princess Laurentien Sophie van Winden as Princess Mabel What to Expect in Mxima Season 3.

If the previous two seasons were more concerned with Mxima’s transition and adapting to the formalities of being European royalty after growing up in Argentina and living for years in New York, Season 3 moves into the territory of the present day.

Producer Rachel van Bommel explained the coming of season 3 as being “focused on the dynamics of a modern monarchy.”

“This also means that the international hit series, which is already available in more than 85 countries, has replaced the entire Royal Family.” Although there is no official premiere date yet for Mxima season 3, cast photos show that the new production, with its current generation of Royal Family actors in position, is well underway.