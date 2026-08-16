Queen Rania celebrates birth of twin granddaughters: Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis reveal names

The Royal Hashemite Family of Jordan is celebrating a double arrival. Queen Rania took to social media to share the joyous news and reveal the names of her newest twin granddaughters, born to her daughter, Princess Iman bint Abdullah II, and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

The twin girls, born on August 14, 2026, have been named Talia and Rania—the latter chosen in honor of her royal grandmother.

Queen Rania Shares Heartfelt Message on Social Media

Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, Queen Rania posted a statement celebrating the arrival of the newborns:

“Praise be to God, who bestows in the best way. The Most Merciful has blessed us with His most beautiful gift, the arrival of our precious twins… We ask God to bless them, protect them, and fill their lives with light, blessings, and happiness.”

The twins mark the third and fourth grandchildren for King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Official Royal Hashemite Court Announcement

The Royal Hashemite Court formally announced the births via an official press release, offering warm wishes to the growing family:

“The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis were blessed, on 14 August 2026, with twin baby girls. The Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Princess Iman and Mr. Jameel, as well as to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion.”

Growing Jordanian Royal Family

The newborn twins expand the next generation of the Hashemite dynasty. King Abdullah II and Queen Rania welcomed their first grandchild, Princess Iman (daughter of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa), in August 2024, followed by Princess Iman and Jameel’s first daughter, Amina, in early 2025.

Timeline of Princess Iman & Jameel Thermiotis

Their story has unfolded through several major milestones.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced their engagement on July 6, 2022.

The couple then married on March 12, 2023 in a ceremony at Beit Al Urdun Palace.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Amina, on February 16, 2025.

And most recently, on August 14, 2026, they celebrated the birth of twin daughters, Talia and Rania.