Queen Rania shares heartfelt 33rd anniversary tribute to King

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan has marked a major personal and historic milestone, celebrating 33 years of marriage to His Majesty King Abdullah II with an emotional public tribute.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Queen shared a warm, candid photograph alongside a heartfelt message dedicated to her husband, reflecting on more than three decades of shared love, leadership, and dedication to the Hashemite Kingdom.

In her moving post, Queen Rania expressed her profound gratitude for their journey together, writing:

“Thankful for every twist and turn that led me to you.”

A Regal Love Story Decades in the Making

The enduring relationship between the royal couple began in January 1993, when King Abdullah II—then a Prince of Jordan—met Rania Al-Yassin at a dinner party. The couple felt an instant connection, announcing their engagement just two months later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania)

On June 10, 1993, they officially wed in a grand royal ceremony sponsored by the late King Hussein bin Talal. Since King Abdullah’s accession to the throne in 1999, the duo has captured global admiration, seamlessly balancing state leadership with family life.

Milestones of the Hashemite Royal Family

Over their 33 years of marriage, King Abdullah and Queen Rania have raised four children, who are now taking on prominent roles within Jordan and the international community:

Crown Prince Hussein

Princess Iman

Princess Salma

Prince Hashem

The family has recently celebrated a wave of joyous milestones, including the high-profile marriages of their eldest children and the arrival of their first grandchildren, adding a new chapter to their long-standing legacy.

Known globally for her advocacy work in education, community empowerment, and cross-cultural dialogue, Queen Rania’s anniversary message highlights the solid foundation of partnership that underpins her public service and the Jordanian monarchy.