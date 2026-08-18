Queen Rania shares sweet first photos of twin granddaughters

JORDAN – History has officially welcomed its most recent double edition to the Hashemite Royal family. Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Majesty King Abdullah II met their newest granddaughters today – newly born twins to their daughter Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

This afternoon, after news was announced over the weekend that the twin girls had entered the world, Queen Rania posted her first ever photos of the twins with an exclusive sneak peek into the family’s first meet and greet at the hospital.

Heartfelt Congratulations From the looks of it, the photos are an immediate hit.

To accompany the carousel photos posted onto her verified Instagram account, the Jordanian Queen wrote an emotional congratulatory message to her daughter and son-in-law.“ Praise be to Allah for your safe delivery, my dearest Iman. You have truly lighted up our home, doubled our joy, multiplied our blessings, and we can’t be more proud of you both. Huge congratulations to Iman and Jameel, and congratulations to my beloved elder sister Amina!”

Queen Rania continued.“

They are Healthy, and happy and finally with us. How long we have awaited your meeting. Talia and Rania are truly the most adorable precious gems,” added Queen Rania.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania)

Beautiful Baby Names The twins, Talia and Rania, were born on August 14, 2026. Carrying an added layer of sentiment, one of the two is named ‘Rania’ after her royal grandmother. In an initial statement released shortly after their arrival, Princess Iman and Jameel shared a loving announcement of the news of the twins’ arrival.“

Praise be to Allah, the Bestower who gives most generously.

The Most Merciful has honored us with His most beautiful gifts – the arrival of our precious twin daughters, Talia and Rania. We ask God to bless and protect them, and to fill their lives with light, blessing, happiness, faith, and beauty,” the duo said.

A Growing Hashemite Family Talia and Rania are now the fifth member of the family to daughter Princess Iman and Jameel – the pair, who tied the knot in March 2023, are parents to their eldest child, daughter Amina, who was born in February 2025.

This marks an incredibly exciting milestone for King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, who are now the doting grandparents of four granddaughters.

It was last August when they became grandparents for the first time to Princess Iman, born to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.