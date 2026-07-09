Queen Rania's adorable snap reveals royal baby news

Queen Rania shared a loving picture as they announced her daughter’s new addition to the family – King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan will have a new grandchild on the way! As the Jordan royal family, it’s no shock to see the entire family in a constant state of pure bliss! From Prince Hashim to Crown Prince Al Hussein’s wedding, to now!

Queen Rania announced Princess Iman is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermitis.

The Queen revealed the news on Instagram, on Thursday, July 9, 2026, and she even posted an adorable pic to share the joyful occasion with the public and her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania)

The “Grandchildren Club is Growing”The Grandchildren Club is growing, and we couldn’t be happier for Iman, Jameel, and soon-to-be big sister Amina!

Queen Rania of Jordan posted the picture on July 9th and social media fans immediately congratulated the happy family – who could forget to! – We sure did not!!! Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermitis were married in a stunning March 2023 royal wedding, where they welcomed their first daughter, Princess Amina, in August 2024.

Soon to be big sister Amina is getting a baby sibling, who will be their third grandchild after their granddaughter and namesake, Princess Iman bint Al Hussein, who was born on Aug 17, 2024, to Crown Prince Al Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa.