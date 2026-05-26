Queen Victoria Gets Crowned with a Walnut Whip

A bank holiday prank in Hastings has given Queen Victoria an unexpected new accessory – a giant Walnut Whip perched on her head.

The stunt has left locals and tourists grinning, and it’s not the first time the monarch’s statue has been the target of a bit of seaside mischief.

A Chocolate Crown for a Victorian Icon

The bronze statue of Queen Victoria in Warrior Square, St Leonards-on-Sea, has stood since 1902. Normally dignified, this weekend it was spotted sporting a polystyrene Walnut Whip chocolate bar on its head, courtesy of local artist DLR.

The artist said the oversized confection had been sitting around for years. “I was given two Walnut Whips by a friend who does scenery for TV and film 14 years ago,” DLR explained.

“They were going to go in a skip, so he turned up to my house and asked if I wanted them, so I said yeah.”

This isn’t the first time the sweets have made an appearance. “We actually did the same thing 13 years ago. I’ve been thinking of doing it again for ages, and I just wanted to get rid of it actually,” he added.

DLR said the idea was to one-up the usual traffic cone hats the statue often ends up wearing. “She usually has traffic cones on her head, so I thought we could go one step further and put a walnut whip on her head.”

Locals Say It Fits Hastings’ Quirky Vibe

The prank quickly became a talking point over the bank holiday weekend. Local photographer JJ Waller, who has documented the town’s arts scene for 18 years, said the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

“What a simple, fun idea that has caused lots of laughter from locals and tourists,” Waller said.

“The town is full of surprises, and a walnut whip on the statue fits very well with the quirky and inspirational goings-on I have been photographing for the past 18 years.”

He even suggested the Queen herself might have seen the funny side. “Queen Victoria herself might well have been very amused at this original escapade that goes beyond the proverbial traffic cone hat she has worn many times before.”

Not All Statue Pranks Land Well

While Hastings residents embraced the chocolate crown, other statue pranks haven’t been received so warmly.

Last year in Mount Gambier, Australia, a 19-year-old woman was accused of “reckless indifference” after sticking googly eyes onto the Cast in Blue sculpture, a local landmark inspired by ancient Australian megafauna.

The stickers damaged the paintwork when removed, leaving the council with an estimated A$2,500 repair bill. Mayor Lynette Martin said the act was “wilful damage” rather than “harmless fun” and warned the council would pursue costs.

For now, Queen Victoria’s sweet makeover has been taken down, but the photos and laughs it sparked are likely to stick around much longer.