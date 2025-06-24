Quetta: 5 killed as bus catches fire after collision with petrol-laden rickshaw

QUETTA: At least five passengers were killed and seven others injured on Tuesday after a collision between a bus and a rickshaw carrying petrol drums near Maghribi Bypass in Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Kali Raisani area when a loader rickshaw laden with petrol drums crashed into the rear of a local passenger bus, causing the bus to burst into flames. The fire spread rapidly, trapping many passengers inside.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the incident and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and registered an FIR.

It is worth noting that in Balochistan, loader rickshaws- commonly known as Zaranj Rickshaws- are often used to transport fuel in a highly unsafe manner due to their low operating costs.

Earlier, a Quetta-bound passenger train on Thursday derailed near Margalla tunnel in Taxila, causing the suspension of railway traffic between Rawalpindi- Peshawar sections.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident.

According to railway authorities, the 40-down Jaffar Express, en route to Quetta from Peshawar, derailed due to “technical reasons.” The door of the train’s power plant was also broken down in the incident.

Officials stated that railway traffic would be restored “soon” after the affected track and damaged coaches undergo necessary maintenance and repairs.

Soon after the incident, the local police, railway police and senior officials of the Railway maintenance department rushed to the scene to investigate the incident and initiate rehabilitation work on the main track.