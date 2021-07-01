Thursday, July 1, 2021
Casualties feared as blast hits Quetta’s Airport Road

QUETTA: Casualties were feared as a blast struck Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, the blast took place on Quetta’s Airport Road.

On getting information, a heavy contingent of police personnel reached the scene of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

A bomb disposal squad has been called in with a search operation launched in the area. The injured and bodies are being shifted to the hospital.

An emergency was imposed in Civil Hospital Quetta and other nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has condemned the blast and summoned a report from the authorities concerned.

