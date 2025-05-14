One killed, 11 injured as blast hit PPP rally in Quetta

QUETTA: A rally led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Madad Jattak was targeted in a bomb attack, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to ten others, ARY News reported.

According to police, the rally was on its way to attend a “Victory Day” gathering celebrating the Pakistan Army’s success against India.

The attack occurred near Munir Mengal Chowk on Sariab Road, where hand grenades and a UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were used.

Both explosives detonated at the scene, injuring several participants. However, MPA Ali Madad Jattak was unharmed.

The injured were immediately taken to the hospital.

According to the Civil Hospital spokesperson, 11 injured individuals were transferred to the hospital, one of whom succumbed to injuries during treatment. The rest are under care at the trauma centre.

Following the incident, security personnel cordoned off the area, while the bomb disposal squad and investigation teams began collecting evidence from the site.

The government has demanded a report on the attack targeting the MPA’s convoy.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack, stating that assaults on public leaders are essentially attacks on the peace of Balochistan.

He added that such cowardly acts cannot shake our collective resolve.

The Chief Minister further assured that strict and decisive action would be taken against anti-peace elements, that those disturbing peace would be exposed, and enemies of the state would be made an example of.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the grenade attack on the convoy of party leader and Balochistan Assembly member Ali Madad Jattak in Quetta.

In his statement, Bilawal expressed gratitude that Ali Madad Jattak remained safe during the cowardly terrorist attack and offered prayers for his continued safety.

Bilawal Bhutto termed the targeting of Ali Madad Jattak’s convoy as a cowardly act and a clear act of terrorism. He said such cowardly actions would never shake the resolve of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He further expressed confidence that those responsible for the attack would soon be brought to justice.

Bilawal also called for the best possible medical care for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.