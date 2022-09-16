Quetta blast leaves at least one dead

QUETTA: At least one person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries after an explosion ripped through Sabzal Road in Quetta, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, an explosion occurred at Sabzal Road in Quetta, resulting in more tha a dozen injuries. “One of the victim succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital,” they said, adding that the injured also included women and children.

The police said that they are not yet aware of the nature of the blast and the entire area is being cordoned off to probe the incident.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a surge in terror incidents and on Tuesday, at least five people, including peace committee member Idrees Khan, were killed as a result of “remote controlled” blast targeting their vehicle in Swat’s Bara Bandai area.

According to police, a roadside bomb attack targeted a vehicle of Idrees Khan, an ex-Village Defence Council (Aman Committee) Chairman of Kabal Tehsil, Swat.

Five people, including a peace committee member, two policemen, and his personal guards were killed in the targeted attack, said police.

On getting information, a contingent of security forces also reached the area and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

Immediately after the blast was reported, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the inspector general of police.

He extended condolences to the family members of the deceased and said he was saddened by the lives lost.

Comments