Quetta Civil Hospital’s corona vaccination centre sealed over fake entries

QUETTA: Provincial health authorities have sealed COVID vaccination centre at Civil Hospital Quetta over fake entry of inoculations, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Balochistan Health Department has notified closure of the corona vaccination centre in civil hospital Quetta until the next order, over fake vaccination record and complaints of mismanagement.

According to the notification, the Covid vaccination centre will remain closed until completion of inquiry into the matter.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital has offered cooperation with the provincial health department and the expanded programme of immunization (EPI) over the matter. He complained about shortage of the skilled staff and the issue of data entry.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has launched massive vaccination drive in all parts of the country against Covid-19 pandemic.