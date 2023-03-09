Quetta court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan

QUETTA: A local court in Quetta on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case pertaining to inciting public against state institutions, ARY News reported.

The arrest warrant for the deposed prime minister was issued by judicial magistrate-I. The court directed the authorities to present Imran Khan before the court.

On Monday, the Balochistan police registered a case against the PTI chairman on the complaint of a citizen – named Abdul Khalil Karak. The case was registered at Bijli road police station against Imran Khan’s recent speech.

The PTI chairman was booked under Pakistan Penal Code – Section 505 [Statements conducing to public mischief], Section 124-A [Sedition] and Section 153-A [Promoting enmity between different groups].

Imran Khan booked in another case

The deposed prime minister Imran Khan was booked in another terrorism case after his party workers clashed with law enforcers, resulting in the death of at least one protester.

The case was registered on the complaint of the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Raiwind. The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with ARY News, includes Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections 147, 149, 353, 186, 302, 324, 188, 427, 291, 290 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR stated that PTI workers, on the orders of its leadership, threatened law enforcers and pelted stones in which several officers including SHOs, and DSPs suffered injuries while several vehicles of the anti-riot force and police were thrashed.

The FIR named PTI chief Imran Khan, senior party leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mian Mehmood Rasheed, Hassan Niazi, and others behind clashes.

