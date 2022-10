QUETTA: Three young men were arrested by police in connection with a murder of a youth namely Javed in Quetta, ARY News reported.

Police claimed that ‘friends’ turned out to be murderers of the youth in Quetta’s Nawa Killi. Police added that three friends of the slain youth were arrested.

The cops also recovered a pistol from their possession and launched a thorough investigation. Police said that Javed was gunned down in an orchard.

