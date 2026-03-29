Quetta Gladiators outclass Hyderabad Kingsmen

A complete team performance led by Abrar Ahmed and backed by crucial half-centuries from Shamyl Hussain and Hasan Nawaz powered Quetta Gladiators to a convincing 40-run victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Defending 175, the Gladiators produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict the Kingsmen to 134-8, handing the debutants their second consecutive defeat of the season.

The chase never truly took off for Hyderabad as early blows derailed their innings. Saim Ayub and Maaz Sadaqat fell cheaply inside the first eight balls, while Abrar struck twice in the powerplay to remove Usman Khan, leaving the side struggling early.

Captain Marnus Labuschagne attempted to steady the innings with a scratchy 23, but his dismissal by opposing skipper Saud Shakeel further deepened the crisis at 57-5.

A brief fightback came through a 48-run stand between Irfan Khan Niazi and Hassan Khan, who scored 31 off 19. However, once Ahmed Daniyal broke the partnership, the result was effectively sealed.

Abrar returned to dismiss Irfan for 33, putting the contest beyond Hyderabad, who eventually limped to 134-8. Abrar finished with three wickets, while Daniyal picked up two. Alzarri Joseph, Usman Tariq and Saud Shakeel chipped in with one apiece.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators recovered from an early wobble to post 174-8, courtesy of a vital partnership between Shamyl and Hasan Nawaz.

The Gladiators were reduced to 25-2 after early dismissals of Saud Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw, both falling to Riley Meredith. However, Shamyl and Hasan Nawaz combined to rebuild the innings with an 89-run stand.

Shamyl continued his fine form, registering his second consecutive half-century of the tournament with a composed 54 off 41 balls. Hasan Nawaz complemented him well with a fluent 53 off 40 before being run out.

A late cameo from Tom Curran, who struck 31 off 18 deliveries, provided the finishing push as Quetta posted a competitive total.

For Hyderabad, Meredith was the standout performer with three wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana and Akif Javed claimed two wickets each.

The result sees Quetta Gladiators register their first win of PSL 11, while Hyderabad Kingsmen continue to search for momentum in their debut campaign.