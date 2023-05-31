Quetta Int’l airport made operational after upgradation of main runway

The first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed at the Quetta International airport on Wednesday after the upgradation of its main runway, ARY News reported.

As per the details, PIA flight PK-325 landed at Quetta International airport from Islamabad at 6:20 am after the airport was made operational.

The runway has the capacity to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as Boeing 777 and other passenger planes.

The airport manager and project director were present at the time of the landing of the flight at the main runway.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources said taxiway and apron area have also been expanded besides installation of modern equipment for flight management at Quetta airport.

The modification will facilitate Balochistan citizens to avail travel services of the national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines during Hajj operations.