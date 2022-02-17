Quetta man arrested for child pornography

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Thursday to have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in child pornography.

Syed Hafiz Ahmed Jaan Shah was arrested during a raid in the city’s Satellite Town.

Also Read: Child porn behind rise in sexual abuse cases: SC

An FIA official relayed that the raid was carried out on a US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip-off. The man was caught in possession of pornographic content which he had stored in Google Cloud, an online file storage web service, he added.

The FIA said digital devices that the detained man would use for the purpose have been seized and sent to a forensic lab for a detailed analysis.

Last year in Oct 1, a court in Hyderabad awarded three-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs20,000 to two men in a child pornography case.

Also Read: Seminary teacher’s bail rejected in child pornography case

According to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) additional director Imran Riaz, a judicial magistrate found both the men named Waqar and Nadeem guilty of the crime.

He said the FIA cyber crime wing apprehended the convicts a year back following information provided by Interpol. Waqar created a WhatsApp group named “Lovely Child” where he would share indecent videos of children.

While the other convict also had a WhatsApp group named “Only Kid Video” for the purpose.

Comments