Quetta: PTI leader Nargis Baloch shot dead by unknown men

Quetta: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nargis Baloch was shot dead by unknown men riding a motorbike near Balochistan University, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI leader Nargis Baloch was shot dead near Quetta’s Balochistan university by unknown men. It is to be noted that Nargis’s two children were shot dead earlier this year.

Earlier on August 6, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Malik Liaquat had been injured after unknown people shot at his vehicle.

According to details, firing at PTI MPA Malik Liaquat has left four security guards dead while the other four, including the MPA, have been badly injured. The attackers have not been identified.

Unknown attackers shot at Laiquat’s car when he was travelling with his four guards and some other party workers.

Chief Minister KPK Mehmood Khan has taken notice of the incident and ordered Inspector General (IG) KPK to present a report of the incident. The police started a search operation after the incident. The CM has ordered to arrest of the culprits as soon as possible.

