Quetta reports another Congo virus case

QUETTA: A new case of Congo virus has been reported in Quetta, with a 30-year-old man, Rohullah, a resident of Hazara Town, being diagnosed with the disease, ARY News reported.

As per details, the 30-year-old affectee has been shifted to the isolation ward of Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

This is the 27th case of Congo virus reported in Balochistan. So far, five people have lost their lives to the disease this year. The hospital administration has taken measures to ensure the patient’s isolation and treatment.

Earlier, an 18-year-old boy who was diagnosed with Congo virus died in Peshawar.

The patient was admitted to Khyber Teaching Hospital on May 17 and tested positive for Congo virus on May 18.

Sources said that the patient had been experiencing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and vomiting, and had recently traveled to Punjab to purchase animals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued advisories for the prevention and control of CCHF.

In the wake of high disease transmission, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take steps to interrupt the transmission of CCHF.

It explained that CCHF is caused by tick-borne Nairovirus. Animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carriers of this virus, which is transmitted to people by tick bites or through contact with infected blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.