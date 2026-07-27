Quetta to get AI traffic signals for smarter traffic management

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to install artificial intelligence (AI)-powered traffic signals in Quetta as part of its efforts to provide a long-term solution to the city’s growing traffic congestion.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti to review the strategy for implementing a modern traffic management system in the provincial capital, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, officials briefed the chief minister on plans to deploy AI-based traffic signals to manage increasing traffic pressure and improve the flow of vehicles across the city.

Chief Minister Bugti directed the relevant departments to ensure coordinated efforts for the effective, sustainable, and modern implementation of the traffic management system.

He said improving traffic flow through modern technology would provide citizens with safer and more efficient travel facilities.

“The convenience of citizens and a safe traffic system are among the top priorities of the Balochistan government,” the chief minister said.

He added that addressing traffic challenges through modern technology is an important part of the provincial government’s reform agenda.

According to the chief minister, AI-based traffic management will help reduce travel time, improve traffic flow, and enhance commuting facilities for residents.

He said the introduction of the modern traffic system would also promote better road discipline, transparency, and effective traffic monitoring.

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Bugti reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping Quetta with modern urban infrastructure and ensuring a safe, organized, and convenient transport environment for the public.

Earlier, Islamabad authorities also reviewed plans to install AI-powered traffic signals under the Safe City Expansion Project to improve traffic management, reduce congestion, and enhance the flow of vehicles in the federal capital.

An official said that representatives of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Safe City technical team attended the meeting and discussed various technical and operational aspects of the project.