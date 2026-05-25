Pakistan was left in mourning over the weekend after a devastating explosion targeted a train in Quetta, killing at least 14 people and injuring around 20 others.

The blast occurred shortly after 8 a.m. as the train traveled from Quetta Cantonment to the city’s main railway station. The explosion struck while the train was crossing a railway intersection, derailing passenger bogies and damaging nearby vehicles and homes.

Authorities said the victims included three members of the Frontier Constabulary, along with passengers, pedestrians, bystanders and residents living close to the site of the explosion. Among those killed was a family of four, including two children.

As news of the tragedy spread, several Pakistani celebrities took to social media to express grief, anger and solidarity with the victims and their families.

Mahira Khan reacted emotionally to the attack, writing, “How much more?” as she mourned yet another act of violence in the province.

Sarwat Gilani shared broken heart emojis on Instagram, while rapper Talha Anjum condemned the attackers and expressed support for Pakistan’s armed forces.

“We stand with our soldiers against these terrorists,” he wrote, while also offering prayers for those who lost their lives.

Singer and actor Farhan Saeed said his “heart goes out to all the victims and their families,” adding that those responsible should be dealt with firmly.

Fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin also shared a message of sorrow, writing, “Today our hearts are heavy with the pain of so many innocent lives lost and families forever changed.”