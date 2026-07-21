QUETTA: Two people were killed after an oil tanker caught fire while parked at a petrol station near the Sariyab Customs area in Quetta.

According to Abdul Haq Achakzai, Director of Fire Services, the victims sustained severe burn injuries in the blaze and died as a result.

Firefighters from the Quetta Metropolitan Fire Brigade responded swiftly and successfully brought the fire under control before it could spread further.

Achakzai said the timely response prevented what could have been a much larger disaster, protecting the petrol station as well as nearby vehicles from extensive damage.

Read more: Three killed as oil tanker catches fire on Makran Coastal Highway

Earlier, a fire broke out in an oil tanker near a plastic factory located in Gujranwala, severely injuring five individuals.

According to details, a distressing incident occurred near the Mafi Wala Chowk – Gujranwala, where five employees of a plastic factory sustained injuries as a result of a fire that broke out in an oil tanker.

Sources claimed that the rescue teams successfully controlled the fire with the assistance of six fire brigades to extinguish the flames.

The injured factory workers were identified as Akram, Zeeshan, Shaukat, Sajjad, and Shakir.