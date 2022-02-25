Quetta: Two policemen gunned down in local hotel

QUETTA: Two policemen have been murdered by unidentified assailants in Quetta when they were having meal at a local hotel located on Eastern bypass, ARY News reported on Friday.

Unidentified gunmen have killed two cops at a local hotel in Quetta today. Sources told ARY News that the bodies of the slain cops and an injured official were shifted to the hospital.

Following the incident, heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the whole area and started collecting evidence.

Balochistan Information Adviser Bushra Rind told the media that the terrorists attacked the policemen in which two officials including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were martyred and a driver was wounded.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack on policemen and said that some elements wanted to destroy the peace of the province. He said that the people of Balochistan are standing alongside the police and security forces.

He directed law enforcement agencies to increase security measures in the area.

