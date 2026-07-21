Quetta woman gives birth to quintuplets

QUETTA: A woman in Quetta has given birth to quintuplets at a private hospital, bringing joy to her family and relatives.

The babies, three girls and two boys, were delivered successfully through a cesarean section, hospital officials said.

According to the hospital administration, both the mother and all five newborns are in good health, and the mother’s condition is stable.

The family already had three children, taking the total number of children to eight following the birth of the quintuplets.

Hospital officials described the delivery as a rare and joyful event, crediting the successful outcome to the coordinated efforts of specialist doctors and medical staff.

They said the mother and newborns are being closely monitored to ensure they continue to receive the best possible medical care.

Doctors added that all five babies will remain under special medical care for the next 10 days, where they will receive continuous monitoring and the necessary treatment under the supervision of neonatal specialists.

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The family expressed gratitude to Allah for the blessing and requested prayers for the continued health and well-being of the mother and the newborns.

The rare birth has also been welcomed as a moment of celebration for both the family and the hospital staff.