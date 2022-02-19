Quetta: Yar Muhammad Rind leads protest sit-in against killings

QUETTA: A protest sit-in has been staged in front of the Balochistan Assembly premises to press for arrest of accused in killings in Kachhi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind leading the sit-in.

Talking to media, Sardar Rind accused the provincial government of trying to protect the alleged killers of PTI workers in Kachhi.

He warned the government to arrest the accused nominated by the families of the victims in the case, within 48 hours.

In an earlier media talk Yar Muhammad Rind said that three PTI workers were killed and two others injured in Kachhi district four months ago over a land dispute.

He said the protesters who have blocked the Quetta-Sukkur highway would also join him in Quetta.

It is to be mentioned here that former provincial minister Asim Kurd Gello has been among nine accused nominated by the families of victims in the FIR.

Protesters blocked the Quetta-Sukkur highway against the failure of provincial government to arrest the people nominated in the FIR.

