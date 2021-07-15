Video: Quick-thinking mother saves daughter from falling off building

A quick-thinking mother saved her daughter from falling off a building in China.

The incident occurred in the City of Yueyang in Hunan Province on July 12. Surveillance footage shows a girl suddenly losing her balance and tumbling over the edge of a building.

However, her mother standing nearby rushed and grabbed the girl’s leg immediately to stop her from falling down.

Later, other family members can be seen running to help drag the girl back to safety.

