World must not repeat mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan, Qureshi tells Blinken

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly session.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had reiterated Pakistan’s focus on a relationship with the US based on trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity.

He also emphasized the importance of the international community holding the Taliban to their commitments and recognise its moral obligation to help the Afghan people with the growing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

FM Qureshi called upon the international community to play a positive role and engage with the newly-formed Taliban government in Kabul.

FM Qureshi, who is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly session, has held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from around the world.

Qureshi, in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, stressed the need for sustained international engagement to support lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The two Foreign Ministers reviewed their close bilateral relations and discussed steps to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey in all areas.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two fraternal countries in all spheres including at the United Nations.