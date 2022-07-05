R Madhavan turned down ‘Ghajini’? Actor reveals the reason

Indian actor R. Madhavan revealed turning down the 2005 Tamil film ‘Ghajini’ which later went to South-Indian superstar Suriya.

For those unversed, AR Murugadoss’ written and helmed ‘Ghajini’ starring Asin and Suriya in lead roles turned out to be one of the most successful films in the Indian film industry. Following its popularity, the film was also dubbed in the Telugu language and was later remade in Hindi starring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in the lead role opposite Asin.

However, what many may be unaware of is that Madhavan was offered the starring role in the 2005 original title which he turned down due to creative differences. During a recent Instagram live with Suriya, who played a cameo in Madhavan’s directorial debut, ‘Rocketry’, the actor revealed, “I was offered a film called Ghajini.”

“I rejected the film as I didn’t like the story and I told director AR Murugadoss sir that the second half of the film didn’t connect with me,” added the ‘3 Idiots’ actor. “That story eventually came to you and I was very happy after watching you.”

“I felt the role in Ghajini had gone to the right person, which you as well proved,” Madhavan told Suriya. “The success of Ghajini is a huge thing. I watched the hard work you had put in for your role in the film and for achieving your six-pack abs. I remember quite well that you had not consumed any salt for nearly a week for your physique and it created a disinterest in my work.”

“I started questioning myself about the kind of work I was doing and I would look at you and it hit me how much effort and hard work you were putting in for your role. And, I really felt that I was not doing enough justice to my career and my movies,” he concluded.

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in his directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ released earlier this week.

