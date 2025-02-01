R Madhavan responds to criticism of stalking in ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’

Bollywood actor R Madhavan has reacted to the criticism of his character’s problematic aspects in 2001’s ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.’

Madhavan starred alongside Bollywood actress Dia Mirza in the film which failed to perform at the box office. In the later years, the movie became a fan-favourite due to its intense love story and chartbuster songs.

Recently, ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ became the topic of discussion due to the male lead’s problematic aspects as he stalks and lies to the girl he likes.

Several suggested that the film glorified the misdeeds of the lead character as he reunites with the girl he loves in the film.

Now, R Madhavan has broken his silence over the criticism of the film and its lead character.

Responding to a question regarding the movie, the Bollywood actor said that they were being judged ‘using a Western yardstick.’

“I completely disagree with all this. These concepts like green flag, blue flag—these are just meaningless things said by idle people. I believe it’s important to be a gentleman. Since childhood, we were taught how to talk to women, how to approach them, and this has always been a part of our culture. Of course, there are troublemakers everywhere, but you can’t judge us using a Western yardstick,” he added.

The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ star went on to assert there was no other way for boys to approach a girl other than ‘stalking.’

“Main aapse puchta hoon, jo log problematic bolte hain. Uss zamane mein agar Mumbai mein kisi ladki se hume mulaqat karni hoti, hum dil se mohabbat karte hai aur izzat se milna chahte hai. Toh kaise mile? (I ask those who call it problematic – back in the day, if we wanted to meet a girl in Mumbai, we did it with love and respect. If we were in an unfamiliar city and wanted to meet a girl, how would we do it?)” R Madhavan said.

“You couldn’t contact her without tracking her and following her to her home. How could anyone do it?” the Bollywood actor added.

Pertinent to note here that the Gautham Vasudev Menon directional ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ was a Hindi remake of his Tamil film ‘Minnale.’

Both Madhavan and Dia Mirza made their Bollywood debut with the film which also starred actor Saif Ali Khan.