Why did WWE really let R-Truth go after 17 years?

WWE superstar R-Truth has officially parted ways with the company after a memorable 17-year run, marking the end of an era for wrestling fans worldwide.

The 53-year-old veteran, whose real name is Ron Killings, confirmed the news via social media on Sunday. “I’m sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE,” he wrote.

“I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride. Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years.”

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, R-Truth’s contract will not be renewed by WWE, formally ending his second stint with the promotion, which began in 2008.

His first run with WWE lasted from 1999 to 2001, before he rose to prominence with TNA Wrestling from 2002 to 2007.

Although R-Truth never captured the WWE Championship, his impact on the industry was undeniable.

Known for his comedic timing, crowd-pleasing antics, and charismatic entrances, he became one of the most entertaining and enduring figures in modern wrestling.

His famous “What’s Up?” chant and imaginary sidekick “Little Jimmy” became iconic elements of his act.

Over the years, R-Truth amused both fans and fellow superstars, often making others break character on live television.

One particularly memorable moment came in 2020, when he left Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman in stitches during an in-ring promo.

He also brought laughter to Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Dolph Ziggler on various occasions.

More recently, in 2024, he was part of a storyline attempting to join The Judgment Day faction, often mixing up identities, confusing Tommaso Ciampa with Triple H, and even trying to enter the women’s Royal Rumble match.

His final match took place on 24 May at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he faced his “childhood hero” John Cena, despite being older than the WWE Champion. R-Truth mimicked Cena’s entrance and gear in a playful tribute before losing the bout.

Fans have poured out their appreciation online, honouring R-Truth for nearly two decades of unforgettable entertainment inside and outside the ring.