‘Ra.One 2’ is happening? Why is it the right time for the sequel?

Whether or not Shahrukh Khan and his Red Chillies Entertainment are considering the sequel of his ambitious superhero film, ‘Ra.One’, they definitely should at this point in time.

Starring the superstar Shahrukh Khan in double roles with Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Verma and Arjun Rampal as the titular antagonist, ‘Ra.One’ received lukewarm reviews from critics when it was first released in 2011.

However, with the unprecedented success of SRK at the moment, with two back-to-back mega busters in a year, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’, and a much-looked-forward-to lineup of ‘Dunki’, ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’, ‘Tiger 3’, ‘War 2’ and possibly ‘Brahmastra 2’, his futuristic superhero flick now has the perfect time to execute the dream, which was envisioned by the Bollywood king, way ahead of its time.

Why now?

With the availability of advanced shooting material, boosting the power of artificial intelligence, in addition to directors and filmmakers with imaginative excellence like Shankar (of Robot and 2.0 fame), and AI taking over almost every sector and job, the Year 2023 (…or 2024) could be the perfect time to start the film, to be released in a couple of years, after all, what else the superhero G.One would want from the world than this?

How it can possibly unfold?

Shekhar Subramaniam’s son Prateek [Armaan Verma] is all grown up, being least interested in video games other than a few casual PS5 ones.

He’s more into virtual and artificial reality & hence discovers a VR headset, which then becomes an integral part of his life, designed with his late father, Shekhar Subramaniam, still alive.

Moreover, Shekhar would have capitalized on AI to learn about humanity and its flaws and mistakes and turn into a vigilante against the system.

With the success of ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’ in the kitty, now is the time for Shahrukh Khan to take this calculated risk under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, and who knows, this can possibly fulfil his age-old dream of making a blockbuster film for his youngest son, AbRam Khan to remember.

“‘Ra. One’ was flop because industry wanted Shahrukh Khan to fail”