Rabab Hashim announces birth of son on social media

Rabab Hashim announces the birth of her son in an Instagram post.

In a recent Instagram post, Rabab Hashim and her husband Sohaib Ali welcomed the new addition to their family.

On January 8, the actress shared a carousel of images with the baby and her family.

The couple also has a two-year-old daughter, Myesha, born nearly 2 years after their marriage.

The post was captioned, “Hello World, The snuggle is real. Our hearts are full as we welcome our little munchkin Orhan Sohaib Ali to the world, MashaAllah”.

Rabab continued, “Myesha has a tiny new best friend, and we are overjoyed and full of love and gratitude, Alhamdulillah. Remember us in your prayers and send us all love, light and good energy!”.

In the pictures shared on the social media platform, the entire family was seen happy while posing together along with the newborn baby.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flooded the comments, showing love to the entire family. Ali Abbas commented, “MashAllah!!! Congratulations”. Sami Khan wrote, “MashaAllah, congrats”.

A fan wrote, “MashAllah – so pleased for you. Allah SWT has blessed you with a beautiful family. May you all be in his safe protection always”.

For those unversed, Rabab and Sohaib tied the knot on November 27, 2021, and welcomed their first daughter, Myesha, in April 2023.