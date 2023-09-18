Rabbani demands Senate session to discuss “western interference”

ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani on Monday said that the caretaker government has failed to protect national sovereignty, ARY News reported.

Former Senate chairman and PPP leader has alleged that the western countries are continuously interfering in internal matters of the country. “There intervention has not been restricted to the issue of election only, the diplomats in Islamabad also discussing the economic and political situation of the country,” Rabbani stated.

Foreign diplomats have now started to visit the offices of various political parties, he said.

“We are proud people of a sovereign country, we don’t believe in the white man’s rule,” he said.

He demanded to summon the senate session forthwith for debate over the attacks on the national sovereignty and other problems of the country.