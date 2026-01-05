Rabi Pirzada speaks up on divorce

Former Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada spoke candidly about her secret marriage and divorce during a recent appearance on the podcast Excuse Me with Ahmed Ali Butt.

The 35-year-old businesswoman shared details for the first time regarding her private breakup from her husband, whose identity she has kept confidential.

“I was married, but I got a Khula (divorce). People don’t know about my marriage because I am sharing it for the very first time. I haven’t spoken publicly about my divorce before,” Pirzada remarked.

The former pop icon added, “I won’t talk negatively about anyone, but one day I decided to take Khula after what happened in that relationship. It was the end of my miseries and maybe his as well. Maybe I will remarry in the future.”

The owner of Haya by Rabi also discussed the circumstances of her marriage, acknowledging that familial pressure led to the union. “I regret marrying under the pressure of my parents. It was a watta satta (exchange) marriage, which made things complicated,” the influencer observed.

It is worth noting that Pirzada first rose to fame as a singer with her hit song, “Dadi Kuri.”

However, after private photos were leaked on social media in late 2019, she faced intense public scrutiny. This prompted her to leave the entertainment industry and shift her focus toward Islamic teachings and her calligraphy work.

In November 2019, a famous vocalist announced that she was bidding farewell to the showbiz industry.

The actress took to Twitter to break the news to her fans and said, “I, Rabi Pirzada, have decided to distance myself from the showbiz industry. May Allah forgive my sins and soften others’ hearts towards me.”

Born in Balochistan’s capital city, Quetta, Pirzada made a name for herself as a singer and actress. Her website says that her mother is an educationist and architect.