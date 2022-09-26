Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Oct 9

QUETTA: The crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1444 AH, the third month of the Islamic Lunar Year, was not sighted in Pakistan and thus the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would fall on October 9 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, convened its meeting in Quetta on Monday evening to sight Rabi-ul-Awwal moon.

Following the meeting, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the moon for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was not sighted across the country and therefore, the new lunar month will commence from Sep 28 and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal (Eid Milad-un-Nabi) will be celebrated on October 9 (Sunday).

Besides this, meetings of zonal committees were also held in all big cities of the country. The central body takes its decision based on evidence which it receives from people and zonal committees across the committee.

Muslims across the globe observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

