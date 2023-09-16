Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Sept 29

ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Abdul Khabeer Azad has announced that the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon was not sighted on Saturday, therefore, the Islamic month will commence from Monday, September 18, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would fall on September 29 (Friday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the announcement was made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Maulana Azad. Religious scholars from all schools of thought and weather experts attended the meeting.

Besides this, meetings of zonal committees were also held in all big cities of the country. The committee assessed various moon sighting reports received from different parts of the country.

“The committee, with consensus, concluded that the month of Rabi ul Awal will commence on September 18 (Monday),” said Maulana Azad in a press conference after the meeting.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.